Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 46,508 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,508 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

