Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,177,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

