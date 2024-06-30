Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,943 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 229,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

