Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MGC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $199.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.94.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mega Cap ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.