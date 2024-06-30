Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $199.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.