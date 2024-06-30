Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,630.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Company Profile

NGLOY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

