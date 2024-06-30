Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 67.2% in June

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $53.50.
About Anglo American Platinum
