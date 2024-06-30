Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Up 67.2% in June

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

