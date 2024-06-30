Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAL

Anglo American Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AAL opened at GBX 2,502 ($31.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.68). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,529.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.52.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Insiders bought 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.