Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($25.37) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,000 ($38.06).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.71 ($35.21).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,502 ($31.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,529.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,107.52. The firm has a market cap of £30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,900.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,692.45). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.21), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($340,949.38). Insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

