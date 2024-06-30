Analyzing GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Information Analysis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $45.04 million 0.33 -$8.72 million ($2.87) -1.60 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -17.08% -137.64% -34.22% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GSE Systems and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.8% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GSE Systems and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSE Systems presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.61%.

Summary

Information Analysis beats GSE Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The segment also offers in-service testing for engineering programs focused on ASME OM code; in-service inspection for specialty engineering including ASME Section XI; software solutions; mechanical and civil/structural design; electrical, instrumentation, and controls design; digital controls/cyber security; and fire protection solutions for nuclear power plant design modifications. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides technical talent and specialty services comprising professional and training services, procedure writing services, and flexible staffing and talent acquisition services for energy, engineering, construction, government, infrastructure, environmental, and manufacturing industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.