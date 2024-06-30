Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $39.58

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

