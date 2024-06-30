Analysts Set Expectations for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after buying an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.