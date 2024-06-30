Analysts Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Target Price at $27.00

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDPGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.