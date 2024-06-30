Analysts Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Target Price at $27.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSE:CDP opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.