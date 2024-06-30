Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $60.40

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.