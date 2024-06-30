Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 928.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $206,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $227,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $227,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

AMP traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $427.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,545. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $446.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.66 and its 200 day moving average is $410.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

