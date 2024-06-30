American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16,195.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,560,000 after purchasing an additional 844,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.38. 2,393,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

