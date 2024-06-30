American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American Express by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in American Express by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,091. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.