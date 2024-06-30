Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 6,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

