Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 6,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.
- On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.
Ambarella Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.