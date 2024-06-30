Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 15,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,892. Amarin has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

