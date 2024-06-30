Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

GOOGL stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 198,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 328,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

