Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

3M stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

