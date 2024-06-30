Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

