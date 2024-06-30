Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,991. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

