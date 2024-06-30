Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
