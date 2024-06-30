Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in June

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.