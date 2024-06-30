Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Up 172.7% in June

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Almacenes Éxito Price Performance
NYSE:EXTO remained flat at $4.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Almacenes Éxito has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.
Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000.
About Almacenes Éxito
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
