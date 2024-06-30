Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Up 172.7% in June

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the May 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

NYSE:EXTO remained flat at $4.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Almacenes Éxito has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.