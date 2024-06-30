Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ERC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 248,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,127. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.