Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Increased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,904. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

