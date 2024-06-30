AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCL stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

