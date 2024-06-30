Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,204,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,393,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

