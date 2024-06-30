Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,292 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.