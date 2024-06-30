Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $8.78 on Friday, hitting $555.54. 5,084,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $534.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.