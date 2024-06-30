Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,215,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

