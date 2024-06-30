Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0704 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $71.93 million and $5.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,868.90 or 0.99942714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06409126 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,642,276.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

