Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $66.08 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06936881 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,161,789.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

