Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of AGRPY opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.27.
About Absa Group
