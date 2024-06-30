Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of AGRPY opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

