ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,106,500 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,009.3 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
ABMRF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.26.
About ABN AMRO Bank
