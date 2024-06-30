ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,106,500 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 3,922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,009.3 days.

ABMRF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

