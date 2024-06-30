9,987 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.