893 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
SMH traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.70. 7,743,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,485. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
