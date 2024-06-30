782 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.67. 349,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $312.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

