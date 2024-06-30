769 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 769 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,339,111. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,276. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

