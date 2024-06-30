6,413 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 410,942 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

