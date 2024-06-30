64 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 164.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.72. 3,234,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $335.82 and a one year high of $486.42.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

