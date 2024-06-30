620 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $330.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

