5,133 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

