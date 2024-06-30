4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,583 shares of company stock valued at $647,368 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

