4,225 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,772 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

