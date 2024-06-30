2,640 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

View Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $173.72. 904,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.