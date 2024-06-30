22,532 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock remained flat at $4.02 on Friday. 8,421,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,984. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.01. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

