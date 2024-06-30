21,390 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. 1,943,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

