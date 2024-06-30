1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
Shares of TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
1933 Industries Company Profile
