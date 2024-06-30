1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

Shares of TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.