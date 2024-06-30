14,629 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in PROG by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,021,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,573,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 431,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $12,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. TD Cowen increased their price target on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PROG Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 668,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

